September in deflation for China

Last September, inflation in China recorded a 0.3% annualized decrease, following a 0.4% decline in the previous month (August 2025), worse than the 0.2% decline expected by analysts. The National Bureau of Statistics reports that food, tobacco, and alcohol prices fell 2.6% year-over-year, with an impact on the consumer price index of approximately 0.74 percentage points. Breaking down even more specifically,...