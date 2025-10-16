World Food Day: Italian President Mattarella and Pope Leo XIV visit the FAO

The Food and Agriculture Museum and Network (FAO MuNe) of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) was inaugurated this morning by the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella , and FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu . This marks the beginning of an initiative that invites the public to explore the relationship between food, agriculture, and humanity, while discovering 80 years of FAO work. The inauguration took place on the occasion of World Food Day and the Organization's 80th anniversary.

“FAO MuNe offers a new way to share FAO’s mandate with the world through knowledge, culture and innovation, connecting and inspiring global audiences,” said QU Dongyu .

"Knowledge remains the primary driver for stimulating greater commitment, directing energies, especially those of the younger generations, to meet challenges and enable the construction of a more equitable future," declared President Mattarella . "The inspired idea of the 'Food Museum and Network' fits perfectly into this logic, raising awareness to better understand the challenges we face."

Pope Leo XIV also visited the FAO on the occasion of its anniversary and World Food Day. "Eighty years after the founding of the FAO, our consciences must once again be questioned in the face of the ever-present tragedy of hunger and malnutrition," the Pontiff said. "Ending these evils is not just the responsibility of businessmen, public officials, or political leaders. It is a problem we must all contribute to solving: international agencies, governments, public institutions, NGOs, academics, and civil society, without forgetting every individual, who must see their own suffering in the suffering of others. Those who suffer from hunger are not strangers. They are my brothers and sisters, and I must help them without delay."

Open to the public and spanning approximately 1,300 m², FAO MuNe is a dynamic educational platform that brings together agricultural heritage and traditions, science, and innovation. Housed at FAO headquarters, just steps from the Circus Maximus, FAO MuNe is an informative, interactive, and immersive experience designed to make complex concepts about food, agriculture, and sustainability accessible to all. Its slogan "Explore. Learn. Act" transforms FAO's mission—to end hunger and malnutrition—into a call to action, inspiring visitors to turn knowledge into action.

Supported by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, FAO MuNe is a space dedicated to cultural exchange and innovation. It houses over 1.5 million volumes—a physical and digital collection of rare and important books from around the world, including the historic David Lubin collection—spanning over 500 years of agricultural publications and documents.

At the heart of FAO MuNe is an art collection of over 60 works donated by approximately 40 FAO members from the six regions where it operates, each telling the story of its own territory and people. These donations include unique life-size sculptures, such as "Cultivating the Third Paradise" by Michelangelo Pistoletto , which unites nature, society, and technology in the pursuit of harmony, and "Peace with Nature" by Pablo Atchugarry , a centuries-old olive tree reborn as a symbol of humanity's reconciliation with the environment.

FAO MuNe will welcome visitors from Monday to Saturday, October 20, 2025. Reservations can be made directly on the website or by contacting [email protected].



