Pasta tariffs. EU: "Italian government in close coordination with Brussels"

Independent negotiations at Palazzo Chigi on US tariffs. This is according to Lynne Patton , a conservative activist with ties to the MAGA movement, who calls the idea "a brilliant move." Her comments, shared on social media, would have gone largely unnoticed had they not been reiterated by US President Donald Trump himself on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, there was no response from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni , who, shortly before, had sent a message to the National Italian American Foundation gala dinner, thanking Trump for reinstating the Columbus Day holiday.

A European Commission spokesperson did, however, comment, saying the Commission is currently working "in close coordination with the Italian government" on the issue of possible US tariffs on pasta.