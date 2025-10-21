It does not receive public funding
CLARA MOSCHINI

Mowi: EU Commission approves Nova Sea acquisition

Transaction between Norwegian farmed salmon companies does not violate competition rules

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control of Nova Sea by Mowi, both Norwegian companies. The transaction primarily concerns the farming and processing of Norwegian farmed Atlantic salmon.The Commission believes that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on competition in the markets in which...

