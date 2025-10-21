Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Mowi: EU Commission approves Nova Sea acquisition
Transaction between Norwegian farmed salmon companies does not violate competition rules
The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control of Nova Sea by Mowi, both Norwegian companies. The transaction primarily concerns the farming and processing of Norwegian farmed Atlantic salmon.The Commission believes that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on competition in the markets in which...
EFA News - European Food Agency
