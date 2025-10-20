IEG takes MyPlant & Garden on a trip to Dubai

From November 15 to 17, 2025, the United Arab Emirates will host a key event for the green industry at the Dubai Exhibition Center. Myplant & Garden Middle East is the first international B2B trade show dedicated to horticulture, landscaping, and green innovation, positioning Dubai as a global hub for horticulture and landscaping. Organized by Italia Exhibition Group, the new trade show aims to bring the Myplant & Garden trade show format to the Gulf, a format that has achieved great success, recognition, and global recognition.

Institutional support is strong, as the event is held under the patronage of Moccae, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, with the auspices of the Italian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, the patronage of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, and ITA-Italian Trade Agency Dubai.

The event aims to be a premier platform for business, innovation, and international cooperation, connecting global horticultural expertise with the Gulf's ambitious green transformation agenda. This vision, already concrete and tangible, identifies the horticultural supply chain as a fundamental pillar.

Myplant Middle East will be organised into six key sectors:

nursery gardening

innovation, technology and services

flowers and decoration

machinery, greenhouses and irrigation technologies

vases and outdoor furniture

landscape architecture and urban design

Among the exhibitors who have already confirmed their participation (from the EU, Turkey, UAE, China, Thailand, India, and Sri Lanka), the organizers note the presence of nursery and floriculture companies, manufacturers of pots, technical products for the nursery industry, technologies and services, ICT platforms, street furniture, vertical greenery, gardening equipment, flowers, and decorations.

The three-day event will open on November 15th with the official opening ceremony, entitled “Planting the Future: Building a New Story of Nature Through the Landscape.”

After greetings from Maurizio Ermeti , president of IEG-Italian Exhibition Group, the keynote speech will be given by Andreas Kipar , an internationally renowned landscape architect. Guests expected include representatives of the Liguria and Piedmont regions, Lorenzo Fanara , Italian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Matteo Zoppas , President of the Italian Trade Agency, Mirco Carloni , President of the Agriculture Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, and representatives of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will close this session with a presentation on the UAE Vision 2030, followed by the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony and inaugural visit to the fair.

In the afternoon, the spotlight will be on landscape and horticulture at the international round table dedicated to landscape and horticulture management for the development of nature-positive cities.

On November 16th, agri-tech will be the focus of a meeting organized by Italiacamp. In the afternoon, Italian floriculture will be showcased at an event dedicated to the Sanremo district, organized by ANCEF – National Association of Flower Traders and Exporters.

The final day, November 17, will feature a highly scientific and technical program. It will open with the "Learning from..." format, organized by Green City Italia, which will offer a comparison between Italian and Middle Eastern excellence in territorial and climate policies. It will also officially launch the new Competence Center for Territory and Sustainability (CCTES), a collaboration between LAND and Montana Spa.

The afternoon will be entirely dedicated to innovation in plant production, with a conference organized by CREA – the Council for Agricultural Research and Agricultural Economics Analysis, chaired by Gianluca Burchi . The main topics related to sustainability, climate change, resource efficiency, and the adoption of digital technologies in nurseries will be addressed.

International buyers and experts at the fair

Among the exhibitors, the United Arab Emirates clearly stands out as the most represented country, with a significant variety of sectors involved. The strong concentration of buyers interested in both the Landscape/Maintenance and Hotel/Contract sectors is particularly striking. There is also interest in agriculture, public administration, horticulture, consulting, and real estate development, confirming a dynamic and multi-sector market.

Qatar also shows a significant presence, with a focus on trade at various levels, demonstrating a more general and cross-cutting demand, potentially open to various product categories. At the same time, Qatar is also showing interest in the horticultural sector and landscape maintenance, elements linked to urban redevelopment projects and high-end hospitality sectors.

In the case of Oman, there is a clear interest in ornamental greenery and landscape maintenance. This focus is linked to the existence of three specific projects in the field of public and private greenery, linked to a more sustainable development of urban spaces.

Bahrain also displays a typical profile oriented towards the green sector, between Garden Centres and Landscape / Maintenance, supported by institutional public administration bodies: a mix that indicates a growing sensitivity towards the improvement of the urban landscape and the livability of public spaces.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are represented by buyers with a specific interest in machinery and cultivation systems. These are technical and production sectors, linked to industrial or agricultural development needs.