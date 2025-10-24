Pasta: Italy Leads the Way, Confirmed by the EU

In 2024, European Union countries produced 6.0 million tons of pasta, worth €9.1 billion. According to Eurostat, compared to 2023, the value of pasta production increased by 3%, while the volume produced decreased by 5%. Over two-thirds (69%) of all pasta was produced in Italy, for a total of 4.1 million tons. Spain follows at a distance, with 6% (367,000 tons), ahead of Germany with 5% (290,000 tons).

In terms of exports, in 2024, EU countries sold 2.9 million tons of pasta abroad and imported 1.7 million tons. Italy once again led the way, exporting 2.2 million tons of pasta, or more than three-quarters of all exports (77%). Spain was the second largest exporter with 131,000 tons, or 5% of the total.

The majority of pasta exports (55%) went to other EU countries, while the remaining 45% went to non-EU destinations. The main non-EU export destinations were the United Kingdom and the United States, which accounted for 25% and 23%, respectively, of all pasta exported outside the EU.

In terms of imports, Germany was the largest importer of pasta among EU countries, with 468,000 tonnes, or 28% of all imports, ahead of France with 372,000 tonnes, or 22% of the total.