McDonald's continues to grow

McDonald's shares rose 2.1% on Wall Street after the company announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Global comparable sales increased 3.6%, "with growth across all segments." Global sales exceeded $36 billion in the quarter, an 8% increase from the prior year (6% in constant currency). Global sales "across 60 loyal markets" were approximately $34 billion over the last twelve months and over $9 billion for the quarter.

In the quarter, revenue exceeded $7 billion, up 3% from a year earlier. Operating profit was $3.3 billion (up 5%), and net income was $2.27 billion, up 1%. For the nine months from January to September, revenue totaled $19.87 billion, up 2% from a year earlier. Operating profit was $9.23 billion (up 4%), and net income was just under $6.4 billion, up 3%.

"We increased global system sales by 6% and increased comparable sales across all segments, demonstrating our ability to deliver sustainable growth even in a challenging environment," said Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski . "We are building on that momentum by offering everyday value and convenience, menu innovation, and engaging marketing that continues to draw customers to our restaurants."

The United States saw a 2.4% increase in sales. Established international markets saw a 4.3% increase, and licensed international markets under development saw a 4.7% increase.