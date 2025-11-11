Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Investindustrial: TreeHouse Foods acquired for $2.9 billion
Shareholders of the acquired group will receive $22.50 per common share
TreeHouse Foods and Industrial FCB Investments III Inc. today announced the entry into a definitive agreement under which TreeHouse Foods will be acquired by Investindustrial (which operates Industrial FCB) in an all-cash transaction with a total enterprise value of $2.9 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, TreeHouse Foods shareholders will receive $22.50 per share in cash for each common share...
