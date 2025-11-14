IEG, nine months of "solid growth"

The board of directors of Italian Exhibition Group, Italy's leading international trade fair organizer, which manages Rimini Fiera and is listed on Euronext Milan, has approved the consolidated interim financial report as of September 30, 2025.

The period ended with revenues of €190.8 million, +6.3% compared to 30 September 2024, adjusted EBITDA of €45.1 million, +5.3% compared to 30 September 2024. The pre-tax result stood at €24.9 million, +1% compared to 30 September 2024, the net monetary financial position was €45.9 million.

Revenues from the Organized Events business line, which accounted for 58.3% of the Group's turnover as of September 30, 2025, amounted to €111.3 million, an increase of €7.7 million compared to the same period of the previous year. The €10.8 million increase in turnover is primarily attributable to the growth of the main events in the portfolio, including KEY – The Energy Transition Expo and Sigep World, Rimini Wellness, and Vicenzaoro.

Hosted Events recorded overall revenues of €3.5 million, substantially in line with 30 September 2024. Congress Events in the first nine months of 2025 recorded a 20% growth with a turnover reaching €17.7 million (€14.7 million on 30 September 2024), thanks to the more selective mix and concentration on large-scale events.

The third quarter of 2025 reported revenues of €41.5 million, a decrease of €6 million compared to September 30, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was €5.9 million (14.2% of revenues), a percentage of revenue essentially in line with the previous year. Adjusted EBIT amounted to a profit of €0.5 million, a decrease of €1.8 million due to higher depreciation related to the installation of temporary pavilions required to integrate the exhibition spaces pending the completion of the venue expansion works. The Group's result for the third quarter of 2025 was -€0.9 million, a decrease of €1.8 million compared to the result of €0.9 million in the third quarter of 2024.

The official press release regarding the outlook for operations emphasizes that the results achieved at the end of the third quarter and the performance of trade fairs underway in the final part of the year allow us to confirm our estimates for revenue growth and consolidation of operating margins, also as a result of the new acquisitions. On this basis, the Group is able to confirm, net of exchange rate effects, its revenue guidance at the high end of the range between €260 and €262 million, with an expected upgrade in gross operating margin between €69 and €71 million and a net financial position between €70 and €77 million. The 2025-2030 Business Plan update is expected in February 2026.

“The performance of the first nine months of the year highlights solid and sustained growth,” explains IEG Group CEO Corrado Arturo Peraboni, “which confirms the Group's ability to create value even in a context characterised by the absence of some biennial events. Despite 2025 being an 'odd' year, IEG has continued to record positive results, thanks to organic growth capable of fully compensating for the effect of the biennial nature and an increasingly recognised and competitive portfolio of events.”

"In this context," Peraboni continues, "the third quarter confirmed the quality and strength of our main events. Vicenzaoro further consolidated its role as an international reference for the jewelry world, strengthening its brand positioning and its ability to attract professionals and buyers from around the world. At the same time, the first edition of IBF – Italian Bike Festival under IEG management was a major success and a concrete example of how the Group leverages new acquisitions, creating synergies and expanding its presence in rapidly evolving sectors such as sports and outdoor."

"The Group's growth," the CEO continued, "has also been reflected internationally, where SIJE – Singapore International Jewelry Expo and SIGEP Asia have confirmed the effectiveness of our formats and the solidity of the internationalization process we've embarked on in recent years. In the coming months, we will update our Strategic Plan, aiming to extend its time horizon while maintaining consistency with the underlying strategic guidelines that guide the Group's growth and support its global evolution."