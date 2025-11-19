Algebris invests for "control" of pests harmful to agriculture

Algebris Climatech, the Article 9 venture capital fund of Algebris Investments dedicated to technologies for decarbonization and climate resilience, announces an investment of approximately €3.5 million in Biocentis, a life sciences company developing next-generation genetic solutions for the sustainable control of pests in agriculture and beyond.

For Algebris Climatech, Biocentis represents its first international investment, while maintaining strong ties to Italy thanks to the presence of Biocentis' research and development team in the country. This €11 million seed round was co-led by Algebris Climatech, the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, and the Grantham Environmental Trust.

The two Grantham entities are among the world's leading philanthropic institutions, committed to supporting climate and environmental research to address climate change, biodiversity loss, and increasing chemical toxicity.

Among the investors is Neurone, a tech investment group that has already made significant investments in Italy, demonstrating the growing collaboration between investors in the European deeptech-climate ecosystem and the emerging technology landscape.

Founded as a spin-off of Imperial College London, Biocentis, with offices in London and Milan, builds on over fifteen years of research in the genetic control of insect pests, which has attracted significant academic and institutional funding. The company's proprietary platform uses precision genetic engineering techniques to generate insects that reduce the fertility of target populations, controlling pest species without adversely affecting other organisms or the environment.

"The global pesticide market already exceeds $45 billion and is expected to grow further, and we expect the biopesticides segment to triple in value by 2032, driven by increasingly stringent regulations and the European Farm-to-Fork target of reducing chemical pesticide use by 50% by 2030," explains Marco Turchini , Managing Partner of Algebris Climatech. "Biocentis sits squarely at the intersection of these trends, offering a biological alternative capable of generating a measurable impact on emissions, soil health, and biodiversity."

"We are thrilled to have Algebris Climatech among our major investors," added Giorgio Rocca , CEO and co-founder of Biocentis. "Their long-term vision and experience in supporting technologies with high environmental impact will be crucial to bringing our genetic platform from the lab to the market."

By replacing chemical pesticides with biological control methods, Biocentis' technology helps reduce one of the main indirect sources of emissions in the agricultural sector: the production and use of synthetic substances. Initial agricultural applications are aimed at controlling Drosophila suzukii, a fruit fly responsible for significant losses in berry crops and other high-value crops in Europe and the Americas.

With this investment, Algebris Climatech brings the number of deals completed in 2025 to three, consolidating its strategy of supporting European deeptech technologies with a direct impact on CO2 reduction. Since the fund's inception, approximately 20% of the capital raised has been invested, which currently amounts to approximately €70 million, with the goal of reaching €100 million by 2026.

Algebris Investments is an independent global asset management firm, founded by Davide Serra in 2006. As of October 31, 2025, Algebris manages approximately €32 billion in assets, with a global team of over 175 professionals in offices in London, Milan, Rome, Zurich, Dublin, Boston, Singapore, and Tokyo.