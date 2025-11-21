Intesa Sanpaolo: Carlo Messina awarded as "European Banker of the Year 2024"

Carlo Messina , CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, received the award as “European Banker of the Year 2024,” presented to him last June by the association of international economic and financial journalists “The Group of 20+1.”

The awards ceremony, held in the presence of over 200 guests in the Emperor's Hall in the Römer (City Hall) in Frankfurt, was attended by the Italian Ambassador to Germany Fabrizio Bucci , Stephanie Wüst , Deputy Mayor and Head of the Department of Economics, Legal Affairs and City Marketing of Frankfurt, Sergio Ermotti , Group CEO of UBS Group AG and already European Banker of the Year 2023, Albrecht F. Schirmacher , President of “The Group 20+1” and journalist for Der Platow Brief, and Andreas Scholz , President of Euro Finance Group.

Among the main reasons that led to the awarding of the recognition:

the excellent results consistently achieved since 2013, Intesa Sanpaolo's stock market value more than tripled, the achievement of the highest net profit in the institution's history in 2024, Intesa Sanpaolo's commitment to supporting the ecological transition, and the Bank's role in social responsibility.

"I receive this significant recognition on behalf of everyone at a bank that combines solidity and values," Messina commented. "At Intesa Sanpaolo, we believe that profitability and social impact are complementary, and that transforming savings into trust, and trust into growth and cohesion, is the mission of a bank worthy of credibility and reliability."

For his part, Ermotti stated: “ Carlo has established himself as a true leader in the European banking sector: a man driven by passion, yet capable of making decisions based on deep expertise, extensive experience, and an undisputed leadership vision.”

" Carlo Messina is one of the longest-serving CEOs in the European banking sector. His successes extend far beyond financial results, far beyond the banking sector; Intesa Sanpaolo, in fact, has been strongly committed to its social responsibilities," Schirmacher concluded.



