Agriculture: Andalusia is the most profitable EU region
Brittany (France), Weser-Ems (Germany) and Lombardy (Italy) follow in the ranking
According to Eurostat, in 2023, total agricultural production in the European Union was estimated at €537 billion. The data shows that five EU regions, classified at level 2 of the Nomenclature of Territorial Units for Statistics (NUTS 2), had a total agricultural production value exceeding €9 billion. The highest value was recorded in Andalusia, Spain (€16 billion), followed by Brittany in France (€11...
