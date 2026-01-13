Gorgonzola DOP: record production

Gorgonzola PDO production will reach a record 5,421,517 wheels in 2025. This was announced by the Consortium for the Protection of Gorgonzola PDO Cheese, which highlights a 2.72% increase compared to the previous year (143,796 more wheels) and a 4.68% increase compared to 2023 (242,542 wheels). The total production value of Gorgonzola PDO exceeds €460 million, placing it fifth among all certified Italian products (PDO and PGI).

"We closed 2025 by once again recording significant growth in the production of Gorgonzola PDO, which has steadily exceeded the 5 million wheel mark since 2019 and has seen its production increase by a quarter in just fifteen years," commented Antonio Auricchio , president of the Gorgonzola PDO Consortium. "My applause goes to all the member companies who are operating in challenging times due to the extremely high energy costs we incur in Italy and the record increase in the cost of milk, with their sole guiding light being the safety and exceptionally high quality of our Gorgonzola. This cheese, known and loved throughout the world, is unrivaled when we consider that the French Roquefort and the English Stilton, among the most famous, are produced in approximately 3 million and 1 million wheels per year, respectively."

Gorgonzola PDO production peaked in January 2025, recording a 5.6% increase compared to the same month in 2024. Distribution within the consortium, which encompasses 15 provinces spanning Piedmont and Lombardy, is growing in both regions, but Piedmont leads the way with 3,962,282 total wheels (+3.66% compared to 2024), while Lombardy stands at 1,459,235 wheels (+0.26%). Regarding both types, production of the spicy Gorgonzola PDO fell by 5.42% to 698,880 wheels, equal to approximately 13% of the total, following last year's record increase. Gorgonzola PDO produced with organic milk remains at approximately 1% of annual production.