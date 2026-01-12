Sigep: Brazzale doubles its space with major innovations

Brazzale, Italy's oldest dairy company, has confirmed its presence at Sigep World – The World Expo for Foodservice Excellence (Rimini, January 16-20), a key international event for the pastry, bakery, and professional catering industries, again in 2026. At the trade show, the company will present its latest innovations through distinguished national and international guests, with a comprehensive program focusing on products, research, and discussion.

Brazzale will be present with two distinct yet coordinated spaces, expressing a single vision: great raw materials for great professionals. – Hall B5, stand 029, dedicated to the world of pastry and bakery; – Hall B8, stand 012, the "Vanvitiello", a hand-painted food truck bringing pizza and other baked goods from Ciccio Vitiello and his Cambia-Menti beyond conventional venues, along with Le 5 Stagioni, an Agugiaro&Figna brand dedicated to the world of pizza. This marks Brazzale's further structured move into this professional field, where it is already a leading player, especially with Gran Moravia, and for which it will present two new products at Sigep World.

Brazzale's presence at Sigep World 2026 is conceived as a unified project spanning pastry, bakery, pizzeria, and gelato, addressing all aspects of the professional world and the Horeca channel. This journey takes shape through demonstrations, meetings, and opportunities for dialogue, the exchange of ideas, and the exchange of visions. Leading Italian and international professionals will offer their interpretations of Brazzale products according to a shared model: the search for the finest raw materials for each process.

During the event, the two stands will host alternating masters and guests, including Iginio Massari , Ernst Knam , Damiano Carrara , Ciccio Vitiello , and Andy Luotto in an unusual guise; Antonio Bachour and David Vidal , in collaboration with Le Sinfonie di Agugiaro & Figna; and representatives of the main industry associations—Apei, Ampi, and the Accademia dei Maestri del Lievito Madre—as well as national and international schools. Among the names on the program are Aniello Di Caprio , Giuseppe Daddio , Damiano Suma , Michele Segreto , Nico Iacovera, and many others.

At the stand, in the hands of these masters, there will be Gran Moravia, a masterpiece of the long-maturing dairy art much appreciated by professionals for its characteristic sweetness, and dairy butters, starting from the top of the range, Burro Fratelli Brazzale, alongside Burro delle Alpi Pro, BurroAroma, Burro delle Alpi Pro with low sodium content with Levosod Pro and all the other products dedicated to professionals.

