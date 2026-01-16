Tractors in front of the European Parliament on January 20

On January 20, 2026, thousands of farmers from across Europe will gather in Strasbourg in the morning, along with around 1,000 tractors, for a declared demonstration in the European Quarter in front of the European Parliament.



Copa Cogeca announced this in an official press release, which states that "the participants and the first speeches will be held after 10am in Place de Bordeaux, while the tractors will continue to arrive in the city."



The day will take place as follows:



- Start of the demonstration: 10:30 (1.1 km route: Place de Bordeaux → Avenue Schutzenberger → Boulevard de Dresda → European Parliament)



- Arrival at the European Parliament and keynote speeches: 11:15 - 11:30



- end of the EU demonstration: 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm



This mobilization, the statement adds, is organized by FNSEA/JA ((Fédération Nationale des Syndicats d'Exploitants Agricoles, or National Federation of Farmers' Unions, the main French agricultural union founded in 1946) and FDSEA/JA Bas-Rhin (Fédération Départimentale des Syndicats d'exploitants agricole, or Departmental Federation of Agricultural Producers' Unions, representing the majority farmers' union organization in France at the departmental level, affiliated to the Fnsea ).



"The demonstration," the statement continues, "is supported by Copa and Cogeca as part of our ongoing mobilization and call for urgent action on the future of EU agriculture."



"This protest," the statement concludes, "follows the mobilization of 10,000 farmers in Brussels on December 18, 2025, and reflects the continuing stalemate in EU agricultural policy, characterized by: unacceptable proposals for the post-2027 CAP lacking common elements and adequate funding, unfair trade policies, and the urgent need for simplification, better regulation, and legal certainty."