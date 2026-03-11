UN: World Coffee Day established

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) welcomed the adoption of a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaiming October 1 as International Coffee Day.

Approved yesterday in New York, the resolution recognizes "the cultural, social, and historical importance of coffee, from its origins to its significant role in the development of contemporary societies, where it has become not only an important agricultural commodity and source of livelihood for communities, but also a symbol of social interaction, cultural expression, and everyday tradition across generations."

The resolution also highlights the contribution of coffee production and processing to several Sustainable Development Goals: the fight against hunger (SDG 2), the reduction of extreme poverty (SDG 1), women's empowerment (SDG 5) and the promotion of decent work and economic growth (SDG 8).

"Coffee is more than a beverage; it is a globally traded commodity—from beans to coffee sets—that supports the livelihoods of millions of farming families and connects rural communities to markets around the world," said FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu . "Recognizing the value of the coffee sector will raise awareness of its socioeconomic importance and strengthen its contribution to poverty eradication. We look forward to celebrating the Day and its values."

Tuesday's resolution was submitted to the United Nations General Assembly following its adoption by the FAO Conference at its 44th session in 2025. Under the UN resolution, FAO is invited to facilitate the celebration of International Coffee Day in collaboration with relevant organizations, particularly the International Coffee Organization.

According to FAO data, coffee is among the world's most consumed beverages, with global per capita consumption growing 1.2% annually over the past decade. The sector supports the livelihoods of approximately 25 million farmers and generates employment along the entire coffee supply chain. Overall, the global coffee industry generates annual revenues of over $200 billion.

Coffee also remains one of the world's most traded commodities. In 2024, global production exceeded 11 million tons, with approximately 8 million tons of coffee beans traded internationally. That year, the value of global coffee production was estimated at nearly $25 billion, while global coffee bean trade reached approximately $34 billion.

For many low-income countries, coffee exports are a crucial source of foreign exchange. In 2024, coffee accounted for 27.9% of total merchandise exports in Ethiopia, 20.1% in Uganda, and 19.5% in Burundi. In both Ethiopia and Uganda, coffee export revenues exceeded food import expenditures, while in Burundi, they accounted for nearly 20% of the country's food import expenditures.

In 2024, Brazil and Vietnam were the leading coffee exporters, while the European Union and the United States of America were the largest importers.