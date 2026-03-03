The Italy-Canada Award looks to future generations

The Canadian Embassy in Italy has announced the launch of the 14th Canada-Italy Innovation Award. This initiative aims to promote talent and strengthen collaborations between Italian and Canadian companies. The award supports innovative projects in strategic sectors for the future and is aimed at Italian researchers, scientists, academics, startups, and innovators willing to develop a project with a Canadian partner. The award, up to a maximum of €4,000, reimburses the cost of a trip to Canada to advance the project and consolidate the partnership between the two companies.

The 2026 edition comes at a time of rapid technological change, growing geopolitical pressures on supply chains, and a shared urgency to accelerate the energy transition. Canada and Italy are strengthening their cooperation through industrial partnerships, joint research networks, and investments in emerging technologies, with the shared goal of strengthening economic resilience and global competitiveness.

In this context, the 2026 Award focuses on six strategic areas:

- Clean energy and low-carbon technologies – decarbonization solutions, innovative storage systems, clean hydrogen production.

- Critical Minerals – research on responsible mining, traceability, advanced recycling, and secure value chains.

- Innovative and diversified agriculture – agri-tech technologies, climate adaptation, regenerative agriculture and bio-solutions (in collaboration with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada).

- Quantum technologies – secure communications, advanced sensors, new materials, and industrial applications.

- Artificial intelligence for health – predictive models, advanced diagnostics, integrated management of health systems.

- Space technologies – Earth observation, space robotics, telecommunications, and sustainability applications.

The awards will be selected based on criteria such as innovation, the project's measurable and tangible impact, the strategic nature of the collaboration between Italy and Canada, and the ability to demonstrate expected short- and medium-term results. The deadline for applications is April 7, 2026.

For more information: [email protected]