Risks in the agri-food sector: how to manage them?

A comprehensive risk analysis in the agri-food sector: this is the summary of the conference organized in Bologna on March 3, 2026 by dss+ on "Risk Management in the Agri-Food Supply Chain."

As Massimo Marino, one of the Food Industry leaders at dss+ and the conference's promoter, explained, "Addressing and managing risks and finding effective solutions throughout the various stages of the agri-food supply chain has become a strategic issue for the food sector. Food production is indeed at risk. On the one hand, transformation processes must respond to daily challenges primarily related to cost control and the ever-increasing need to comply with food safety requirements, improve operational efficiency, and protect workers' social conditions. On the other, the supply of raw materials is increasingly affected by the effects of climate change as well as the challenging global geopolitical situation. These are the issues at the heart of our conference."

Managers and experts from Italy's leading agri-food groups, operating in both processing and distribution and catering, met to discuss the topic. These groups include Coop Italia, Barilla, Lactalis, Cereal Docks, Fruttagel, Bolton, and Chef Express (Cremonini), among others.

Claudio Mazzini of Coop Italia highlighted the risks posed by the demographic collapse, "which is costing Italy the loss of a population equivalent to that of the entire Belgium. This obviously has a direct impact on labor shortages, but also an indirect impact on the lack of generational turnover on farms."

Paolo Bulgarelli of Lactalis, Andrea Pietrobelli of Cereal Docks, Leonardo Mirone of Barilla and Antonio Salvatore of Op Oasi, placed particular emphasis on the vital need to manage risks in the supply chain, engaging with breeder or farmer partners.

Sergio Castellano of Chef Express and Laura Pisoni of Bolton emphasized the importance and complexity of involving workers and collaborators in managing risk prevention issues. Stanislao Fabbrino of Fruttagel and Enrica Gentile of Areté focused on the rapid pace of change, particularly brought about by climate change, and the difficulties in addressing it due to excessively rigid production systems.

Giovanni Causapruno of xFarm Technologies will focus on technologies and their intelligent use, while Giovanni Dragone of dss+ will discuss financial issues.

