Organic, European consumption on the rise

Organic food consumption remains largely unchanged in Europe and globally, reaching an all-time high. This is the picture emerging from the 2024 report "The World of Organic Agriculture 2026," just presented at Biofach by the Organic Agriculture Research Institute (FiBL) in collaboration with IFOAM, the Federation of Global Organic Industry Associations.

According to the analysis, organic land in Europe remains stable at 19.6 million hectares. Of this, 18.1 million hectares are concentrated in the EU, where organic farming represents 11.1% of the total agricultural area, compared to 3.9% for the continent as a whole. Among the countries with the largest organic acreage, Spain stands out with nearly 2.9 million hectares, followed by France with 2.7 million hectares, and Italy, which ranks third with 2.5 million hectares, but leads in terms of organic UAA, which exceeds 20%, almost double the European average. Italy also maintains its leadership position in terms of the number of organic producers, with over 87,042 operators out of the 490,637 active in Europe as a whole.

Retail sales of organic products in Europe are significant, reaching a record €58.7 billion in 2024 (an increase of 4.1%), a trend that reinforces consumers' growing focus on healthier and more sustainable consumption choices.

In 2024, Germany remained Europe's largest organic market (€17.0 billion), followed by France (€12.2 billion) and Italy (€5.2 billion). Switzerland, meanwhile, recorded the highest per capita consumption in the world, at €481 per person.

Globally, according to analyses in "The World of Organic Agriculture 2026," organic agricultural area remained essentially stable at 99 million hectares in 2024, while global retail sales of organic food and beverages reached €145 billion. The United States remains the largest market with €60.4 billion, followed by Germany with €17 billion, and China with €15.5 billion.

"European analyses provide us with a clear picture: citizens are increasingly shifting their food choices toward organic," says Maria Grazia Mammuccini , president of FederBio. "The significant finding is that, for the first time in 2024, the percentage growth in consumption exceeded the percentage growth in organic farmland. However, the increase in organic sales must go hand in hand with an increase in production. This is why we must not slow down the objectives of the Green Deal: EU strategies supporting agroecological development, combined with significant investments in research and innovation, are key to growing the sector. The paradox is clear: while citizens are choosing sustainability, Brussels is holding back. Instead, we must resolutely move forward towards a resilient agriculture and food system that respects ecosystems. It's not just about the environment, climate, and health, but about the real economy: the future of our agricultural businesses and that of future generations is at stake."