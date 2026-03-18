Ferrero grows in Brazil

The Ferrero Group announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Bold Snacks, a leading Brazilian company in the premium protein snack segment. Founded in 2018, Bold Snacks has experienced strong growth since its inception, driven by its digital strategy and innovative portfolio of protein bars, having recently expanded its operations into the whey protein powder segment.

The financial amount of the transaction, which is expected to be completed in the coming months, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, has not been disclosed.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bold Snacks to the Ferrero Group, marking our first entry into the healthy snacks segment in South America," said Daniel Martinez Carretero , Chief Financial Officer of the Ferrero Group. "It is a distinctive brand with a strong presence in the Brazilian market. This acquisition strengthens our presence in the sector while promoting the evolution of our portfolio in strategic markets."

As part of this transaction, Ferrero will acquire the headquarters and plant of Bold Snacks in Divinópolis, in the state of Minas Gerais, with approximately 300 employees expected to join Ferrero Brazil.

“Joining the Ferrero Group represents an incredible opportunity for our company and our employees,” said Gabriel Ferreira , founder and CEO of Bold Snacks. “Being recognized by a global food company with a strong track record of creating and developing iconic brands represents a unique opportunity to accelerate our growth and bring Bold Snacks to even more consumers.”

The planned acquisition adds Bold Snacks to the Ferrero Group's growing portfolio of healthy brands, which already includes brands such as Eat Natural (read EFA News ) and FULFIL (read EFA News ) in Europe and Power Crunch (read EFA News ) in North America.

In Brazil, Ferrero and its subsidiary Dori Alimentos, part of the Ferrara Group, currently employ approximately 4,500 people across five factories and three offices.