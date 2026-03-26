Parmigiano Reggiano: Italian market down

Parmigiano Reggiano is declining in Italy, yet strengthening its global positioning and consolidating its value. This is what emerges from the 2025 economic data presented today by the Consortium in Milan. Consumer turnover reached €3.96 billion. Market dynamics reveal diverging trends between Italy and abroad. On the one hand, international demand continues to grow (+2.7%), accounting for over half of total sell-in (50.5%); on the other, the domestic market has seen a significant contraction in volumes of approximately 10%, while turnover has remained essentially stable.

"In detail," they explain from Reggio Emilia, "in Italy, rising consumer prices have led to a reduction in purchase frequency and quantities per purchase, while maintaining a stable consumer base and supporting overall value. Parmigiano Reggiano isn't losing buyers in Italian households, but it's being purchased less frequently and in smaller portions."

Production increased compared to the previous year, reaching 4.19 million wheels compared to 4.079 million in 2024 (+2.7%). Parma remains the leading province in terms of production volumes (1.391 million wheels), followed by Reggio Emilia (1.242 million wheels), Modena (0.918 million wheels), Mantua (0.524 million wheels), and Bologna (0.115 million wheels).

In terms of distribution, large-scale retail trade remains the leading channel (65.5%), followed by industry (17.3%), driven by the growing popularity of products containing Parmigiano Reggiano as an ingredient. The Horeca channel remains marginal, accounting for 6.7% of the total, but with significant room for growth. The remaining 10.5% is distributed through other sales channels.

2025 marks a further step in the PDO's internationalization journey: the export share exceeds half of the total, reaching 50.5% (equal to 74,980 t), with growth of +2.7%. Among the main markets, positive performances were recorded in the United Kingdom (+7.8%, 8,400 t), Canada (+8.3%, 3,900 t), and Sweden (+8.8%, 2,500 t). The United States also confirmed a positive trend (+2.3%, 16,800 t), while volumes destined for France (-0.3%, 14,800 t) and Germany (+0.1%, 10,400 t) remained stable.

In the United States (Parmigiano Reggiano's primary foreign market), the situation remains complex. The recent introduction of additional duties, added to the historical 15% tariff, has brought the overall level to 25%, with the possibility of further increases. Added to this is significant regulatory and operational uncertainty, which is slowing imports: many operators are waiting for greater clarity before placing new orders. "This situation," according to the Consortium, "along with geopolitical tensions, represents a risk factor for 2026."