Grana Padano: sales and exports on the rise

The Grana Padano PDO Consortium held its general assembly at the Garda Exhibition Center in Montichiari (BS), dedicated to the approval of the 2025 financial statements. The focus of the meeting was the debate on the health of the Grana Padano PDO supply chain, defined for the first time in the Consortium's history in a unanimously approved Integrated Report, which brought together economic and financial information along with information on environmental, social, and governance impacts in a single document. This decision represents a natural evolution of the process undertaken in previous years and reflects the desire to offer a comprehensive and transparent view of the Consortium's ability to create value over time, through an approach that integrates economic results, protection of the designation, social responsibility, and environmental protection.

“Despite the slowdown in wholesale prices in the very last part of the year, 2025 turned out to be the best year ever, unexpectedly even better than 2024 due to the significant wholesale cheese prices,” explained Stefano Berni , general director of the Consortium, summarizing the key data from the financial report. “The only flaw in 2025 was excess production, with growth of approximately 8%, caused by extremely high cheese prices.” Production at the 134 dairies in the supply chain thus rose to 6,053,690 wheels, a growth that led the Consortium to the decisions taken at the assembly on December 18th. “These rigorous choices will certainly lead to a slowdown in production in the second half of 2026,” explained Berni , “given that growth in the same period of 2025 was downright ‘crazy’ at +12%.

This complex strategy has also had positive effects in other respects. "The decline in prices to a healthy level is driving enormous sales, with double-digit growth in the first quarter of 2026," concluded the Consortium's general director. "Therefore, in 2025 too, Grana Padano proved to be the world's most profitable destination for silage milk, a position confirmed in the first quarter of 2026." Exports in 2025 also continue their positive trend, with 3% growth and over 2,757,000 wheels exported.

"The significant investments in promotional and advertising both in Italy and abroad approved by the assembly on December 18th will ensure that 2026 will also be a good year," concluded Consortium President Renato Zaghini . "We are therefore convinced that in 2026, Grana Padano will even further strengthen its leadership position in terms of volumes of all PDO products, both in Italy and worldwide."

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