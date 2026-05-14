Grana Padano and Parma Ham conquer Chicago

From May 16 to 19, the Grana Padano Protection Consortium and the Parma Ham Consortium will be present at the National Restaurant Association Show, taking place at McCormick Place in Chicago. This is one of the world's leading events for the restaurant and hospitality industry. The 2026 edition will bring together industry professionals, buyers, chefs, distributors, and foodservice professionals from the United States and over 100 countries.

The NRA Show has established itself as one of the leading international hubs for innovation in the restaurant industry: the event brings together over 2,000 exhibitors and more than 900 product categories, offering a rich program of educational sessions led by industry professionals, live demonstrations, and in-depth discussions on technology, consumer trends, and management efficiency. There are also numerous opportunities for networking and discussion, designed for both established professionals and the industry's new generation.

The participation of the two Consortia is part of the three-year, EU-funded program "Distinctly, Deliciously, European," promoted in the United States and Canada to promote the authenticity, quality, tradition, and versatility of two outstanding PDO products that are symbols of Made in Europe. The project includes activities aimed at professionals, retailers, chefs, and consumers, including tastings, events, in-store initiatives, collaborations with restaurants, and participation in major trade fairs.

In Chicago, Grana Padano PDO and Prosciutto di Parma PDO will welcome visitors at booth 11139 in the Lakeside Pavilion, with tastings and discussions designed to highlight the distinctive value of the two products and their use in contemporary foodservice. Their presence at the NRA Show also represents a particularly significant milestone because it concludes the promotional program's international trade fair cycle, strengthening the dialogue with the North American foodservice channel.

"Participation in the NRA Show in Chicago is part of our Consortium's ongoing development in the United States, with the goal of promoting Prosciutto di Parma PDO in the restaurant industry," comments Stefano Fanti , director of the Consortium. "Consolidating our presence in this area is particularly important, especially in the current climate, when the US market must address the inevitable consequences of the introduction of tariffs. In this context, in addition to our presence at the main industry events, we intend to continue and strengthen our partnerships with leading restaurant companies, as we have done in recent years."

"Present at the NRA Show in Chicago represents a strategic opportunity for Grana Padano PDO to connect with one of the most important channels for international growth: the restaurant industry," comments Stefano Berni , General Manager of the Grana Padano Protection Consortium. "The United States remains a key market, even in a period made more complex by trade tensions. This is why we want to continue investing in dialogue with chefs, buyers, and foodservice operators, promoting the values of quality, safety, and tradition that distinguish the world's most consumed PDO and strengthening new opportunities for the entire supply chain."