Nestlé and ILO: Partnership to Protect Workers' Rights

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Nestlé and the International Labour Organization (ILO) are expanding their long-standing collaboration by launching a new two-year project, “From Fair Recruitment to Worker Protection in Coffee Supply Chains,” focused on promoting workers’ rights in coffee supply chains in three key sourcing countries: Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. Leveraging its standard-setting role and convening capacity, the IL...