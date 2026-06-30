Illycaffè sets its sights on the United States (and ready-to-drink)

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"The United States is a priority market for us, where we have grown double-digits over the last four years." With this in mind, Cristina Scocchia , CEO of illycaffé, announced its expansion westward. The Trieste-based company has signed a multi-year strategic production agreement with Westrock Coffee Company, an American beverage company specializing in coffee, tea, and ready-to-drink products. As...