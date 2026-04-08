Research and advanced genetics: Bayer's commitment to combating tomato disease

Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus (ToBrfv) continues to pose one of the most complex phytosanitary challenges for the global tomato supply chain. Since its emergence in the main production areas, the virus has demonstrated an extraordinary capacity for spread and adaptation.

In recent years, the scientific community has highlighted how the high genetic variability of ToBrfv favors the emergence of new variants capable of bypassing some plant defense mechanisms.

It is within this context that Bayer's research activities take place. Through its Vegetables division and the Seminis and De Ruiter brands, it is developing new tomato varieties characterized by multigenic resistance to ToBrfv. "The virus has demonstrated a great capacity for evolution and adaptation," explains Paolo Pesaresi , Unit Portfolio Agronomy Lead at Seminis, "and this makes it clear that defense strategies must be based on more complex genetic mechanisms than traditional monogenic resistance."

To evaluate the effectiveness of this genetic approach, Bayer conducted two internal trials in separate greenhouses, comparing four tomato varieties with multigenic resistance to a susceptible control and varieties with monogenic resistance. A further objective of the research program was to integrate the new genetic technology without compromising key aspects for growers, such as yield, tomato quality, and agronomic performance.

The new varieties will address various segments of the tomato market, from beefsteak to vine, cocktail, and cherry plum, expanding the range of genetic solutions capable of meeting the needs of different markets and production areas.

Bayer's commitment to developing innovative solutions for the horticultural sector will also be at the heart of its participation in Macfrut, the international fruit and vegetable fair, which will be held at the Rimini Expo Centre from April 21 to 23, 2026. The company's presence in Hall D1, Stand 141, will offer an important opportunity to discuss genetic innovation, sustainability, and crop resilience with the supply chain.

"In a scenario where ToBrfv continues to pose a concrete challenge for tomato cultivation, genetic innovation remains one of the most promising tools for ensuring sustainability, resilience, and competitiveness across the entire supply chain. In this context, Bayer renews its commitment to the vegetable sector, investing in research and development to offer innovative solutions to support producers," concludes Mauro Ferrari , Unit Lead Vegetables Italy.