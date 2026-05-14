Vignola PGI cherry: harvest expected to be around 40-50 thousand quintals

The Vignola Cherry PGI has returned to the market, for a positive season that will continue until early July. The Consortium's forecasts call for good production, estimated at 40,000-50,000 quintals. The first variety to hit the shelves of large-scale retail outlets and fruit and vegetable stores will be the Bigarreau Moreau.

Thanks to favorable weather conditions and rain cover, which covers over 40% of the orchards, producers will continue to ensure the market presence of premium-quality cherries in 2026, distinguished by their pulp consistency, size, and organoleptic characteristics.

The Ciliegia di Vignola PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) brand, established in 2012, guarantees cultivation in 28 municipalities in the provinces of Modena and Bologna, an ideal area for excellent fruit, combined with consolidated production skills passed down over time within often family-run businesses. The certification also indicates the cherries' recognizable high sensory quality, thanks to rigorous production guidelines.

“The expectations for this season are certainly marked by optimism", comments Valter Monari , director of the Vignola PGI Cherry Consortium. "Even though there are good quantities of cherries from other Italian and European areas, our positioning on the markets remains solid thanks to a product with a high quality profile and a brand recognised and rewarded by consumers".

To support the Vignola Cherry PGI campaign, a marketing campaign is also underway, which will make the brand recognizable to an ever-increasing number of consumers. Initiatives include advertising in consumer magazines and in-store, local PR and targeted at the specialized press, branded trams in Milan, sponsorships, and participation in television programs that showcase and showcase Italian regions.

The collaboration with Casoni Liquori, inaugurated in 2023, continues for the Gin Tabar Ciliegia di Vignola PGI, a specialty that brings together two excellences of the Modena province.