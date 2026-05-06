Pret a Manger: first UK drive-thru restaurant

Pret a Manger opens its first UK drive-thru restaurant in Warrington, Cheshire: opened in partnership with Motor Fuel Group, the brand’s goal is to expand into transport and travel locations across the UK. The menu contains Pret’s full breakfast and lunch option, alongside popular snacks, coffee, and hot and cold beverages.

In the UK, there are 500 Pret shops: 220 can be found in airports, stations, and motorway service areas.

In Italy, Pret a Manger is managed by Chef Express from Cremonini Group: there are Pret shops inside Milano Malpensa airport, Bologna Airport, Milano Centrale station, Parma, in a restaurant area on the A1 motorway. A new opening is planned soon at Bologna Central Station.