KFC: 8 openings planned in Lombardy in 2026

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KFC Italy is continuing its expansion strategy in the Lombardy market with the opening of two new restaurants by the end of June: the first will open in Cesano Boscone, in the renovated Porte di Milano shopping center, and the second in Milano Piola, at Via Dino Compagni 2, in the heart of the capital. Both locations will be franchised by Original Bucket and will create 35 new jobs in the Milan area....