All'Antico Vinaio: first opening in Australia

From the historic shop on Via dei Neri in Florence to Sydney Harbour, All'Antico Vinaio has opened its first Australian location, located on Pitt Street, just steps from Circular Quay and overlooking the Harbour Bridge. This milestone marks the brand's entry into a new continent and is the result of an exclusive partnership with chef and MasterChef Australia judge Andy Allen and Fladgate Hospitality Group Pty Ltd, who will lead this new chapter of development in the Australian market alongside All'Antico Vinaio.

Allen first tried schiacciata during a trip to Florence a few years ago: "Schiacciata are a simple and straightforward product, but it's the quality of the ingredients and the attention to detail that have made All'Antico Vinaio a success. The quality is truly off the charts." At the new Sydney store, many of the ingredients are imported directly from Italy, including flour, 16-month-aged Parma ham, buffalo mozzarella, Parmigiano, and Pecorino.

What began as a small family business beneath Palazzo Vecchio in 1991 has now become one of the most recognizable Italian restaurant brands in the world. With over 60 locations, constant growth, thousands of people served every day, and an international community built around quality and Made in Italy.

In recent years, All'Antico Vinaio has opened in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and is now expanding to Oceania. Expansion has been built step by step, without shortcuts, transforming a simple, freshly prepared schiacciata into one of the international icons of Italian street food.

Tommaso Mazzanti , founder and CEO of All'Antico Vinaio, comments: "I hope Sydney can welcome All'Antico Vinaio with the same enthusiasm we've found in so many cities and countries over the years. For me, the most important thing is to continue to convey the values that have always distinguished us: passion, quality, love of Made in Italy, and respect for the tradition of All'Antico Vinaio. Australia is an extraordinary market, where large Italian chains are still relatively few, and we want to try, with the humility that has always distinguished us, to bring an authentic piece of Italy there too, hoping to replicate the success we've built in other parts of the world."