One Rock Cap. acquires Hana Group and Eat Happy Group

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The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control of Hazel ParentCo SAS and Hazel ManCo SAS (collectively "Hana Group") of France and FCF Holding GmbH of Germany ("Eat Happy Group") by the U.S.-based One Rock Capital Partners, LLC (ORCP). The transaction primarily concerns the provision of food and beverage services. The Commission concluded that...