Lmdv launches summer campaign

LMDV Hospitality, hub that combines catering, entertainment, beach clubs and lifestyle in an ecosystem of premium brands, led by Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, kicks off the summer season on the Costa Smeralda with Twiga, Vesta, and Casa Fiori Chiari. The Porto Cervo venues reopen on June 12th: with three complementary formats, LMDV Hospitality starts the summer season on the Costa Smeralda with the reopening of the Porto Cervo venues, confirming the Sardinian destination as one of the group’s most representative strongholds in the high-end Italian hospitality landscape.

The schedule kicks off on June 12th with Casa Fiori Chiari Porto Cervo and Twiga Porto Cervo, and concludes on June 26th with Vesta Porto Cervo. Three openings that showcase the group’s diverse spirits in a single destination: the conviviality of Italian cuisine, the sophistication of luxury, and the energy of international nightlife.

Twiga Porto Cervo brings the group’s musical and nightlife to the forefront of the season, with a program that will run from June to August. The lineup alternates international electronic music stars, special formats, and diverse artists, creating a program designed to appeal to diverse audiences and strengthen the venue’s reputation as one of the most anticipated destinations on the Costa Smeralda.

Vanco and Fedele will open the festival, followed in June by Calvin Clarke, Baron, and Lioneel. July will see the action kick off with Nic Fanciulli, Chelina Manuhutu, Andrea Oliva, Leo, Notre Dame, Alex Wann, Le Twins, Ozuna, and Mestiza, along with Toyroom and Social Club events.

In August there will be some of the most anticipated names from the international scene: Paco Osuna, Carl Cox, Argy, East End Dubs, Franky Rizardo, Ilario Alicante, Rampa, Marco Carola, Gordo, Joseph Capriati, Diplo, Adam Port, Luciano, Sfera Ebbasta, and ANOTR, alongside special guests and dedicated formats.

With the openings on the Costa Smeralda, LMDV Hospitality consolidates its vision of contemporary hospitality: a model in which cuisine, design, music, and lifestyle interact within recognizable brands, capable of adapting to different contexts while maintaining a coherent language, quality of offerings, and a strong destination.

Casa Fiori Chiari and Vesta’s dining options

The Porto Cervo project was conceived as an integrated hospitality system, designed to complement different moments of the evening. Casa Fiori Chiari Porto Cervo brings the brand’s most authentic and convivial side to the Costa Smeralda: a recognizable Italian cuisine, rooted in Neapolitan tradition, featuring fresh pasta, pizza, and iconic dishes interpreted with a contemporary twist. A relaxed yet sophisticated format, built around the simplicity of the ingredients, the quality of the offerings, and a Mediterranean flair that naturally resonates with the summer setting.

Vesta Porto Cervo represents the Sardinian destination’s fine dining offering. Its cuisine is rooted in the Mediterranean and focuses on the sea as a central element of the gastronomic narrative: produce, technique, and balance are at the foundation of a menu that emphasizes seasonal ingredients and contemporary interpretations of classic dishes. In an open-air setting, Vesta brings to Porto Cervo an elegant yet immediate dining experience, where seafood becomes part of a broader experience, combining atmosphere, service, and attention to detail.

LMDV Hospitality

LMDV Hospitality is a hospitality hub that combines dining, entertainment, beach clubs, and lifestyle in an ecosystem of premium brands. The group is centered around Vesta, Casa Fiori Chiari, Trattoria del Ciumbia, and Twiga, with a presence in Milan, Versilia, Portofino, Monte Carlo, Porto Cervo, and Baia Beniamin. The Group was born from the merger of Triple Sea Food and the Twiga brand, a transaction that accelerated LMDV Hospitality’s growth, strengthening its position in the luxury dining and entertainment segment. A group built to bring together cuisine, design, music, and iconic destinations, with a model that integrates urban and seasonal formats under a coherent vision of contemporary hospitality.