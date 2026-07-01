KFC sets its sights on Southern Italy, with 10 new locations opening by the end of the year

Southern Italy and the islands are at the heart of KFC’s development strategy in Italy for the upcoming months. This summer, the world’s leading fried chicken brand is joining its fans on their beach vacations with new locations in Reggio Calabria, Pescara, and Bari—the first steps in a plan to open a total of 10 new restaurants by the end of 2026, spread across Abruzzo, Campania, Calabria, Puglia, Sicily, and Sardinia.

This plan is backed by a total investment of approximately 10 million euros and will create 250 new jobs in the regions involved. The brand, which currently operates 155 restaurants in Italy, will thus bring the number of locations open in the South and on the Islands to 53, further strengthening its presence in these regions and making a significant impact on local employment.

“Southern Italy and the islands represent an increasingly strategic area in KFC’s growth trajectory in Italy. The investments we are making are part of a long-term vision: to strengthen our presence in high-potential regions, while contributing to local economic growth and the creation of new jobs,” comments Corrado Cagnola, CEO of KFC in Italy. “The results achieved over the past year confirm the validity of this strategy: with 15 new restaurants opened in Southern Italy in 2025, we have in fact significantly accelerated our expansion in the area.”

KFC’s expansion in the southern regions of the country is part of a growth trend also reflected in national estimates. According to the latest Bank of Italy report on regional economies, in 2025 the region that grew more than any other was Calabria (+1.1%), and overall, the GDP of Southern Italy recorded the highest growth in the country during the 2022–2025 period (9.5%, compared to 6.6% in Central and Northern Italy).

The first opening of this development phase brings KFC to the heart of Reggio Calabria, with the new restaurant at Corso Garibaldi 382, which opened on June 25 and created 30 new employment opportunities. It is the brand’s first location to open in the regional capital and is operated as a franchise by T-Fried Chicken. With 97 seats in the dining area and takeout and delivery services, it aims to become a new go-to spot for families, young people, and tourists in the city center.

In Abruzzo, the new KFC restaurant will open on July 2 at the Sant’Angelo Outlet on Via Moscarola in Città Sant’Angelo, in the Pescara area: the restaurant will offer 112 indoor seats and 48 outdoor seats, creating 22 new employment opportunities. In August, the Bari area will also welcome a new KFC restaurant at the Bariblu Shopping Center in Triggiano, creating 20 new job opportunities in addition to those the brand has created over the years in the region, where there are already five restaurants.

The acceleration of KFC’s expansion in Italy is part of the brand’s national strategy: after reaching 150 restaurants by the end of 2025, the plan calls for 35 new openings in 2026, bringing the total to 185 locations with over 800 new jobs and approximately 35 million euros in investments for the year. Looking to the medium term, the goal is to reach 250 restaurants by 2028, employing over 6,000 people and representing a total investment of 105 million euros, thereby expanding the brand’s presence to all Italian regions.