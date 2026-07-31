Pret A Manger debuts in Rome

Pret A Manger, the English coffee chain known worldwide for its freshly prepared dishes and organic coffee, has opened a new store in Rome Termini station, the most important Italian station and one of the largest in Europe in terms of passenger traffic, part of the Grandi Stazioni Retail network.

Pret A Manger is managed exclusively in Italy by Chef Express (Cremonini Group), which is spearheading its expansion into key travel dining hubs, including train stations, airports, and motorway service areas. The new store is located on the ground floor of the station, near the Via Giolitti exit, next to platform 24. Covering 70 square meters, it seats 24 and accommodates a staff of 30. The restaurant will be open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

"Rome is the capital of Italy, and we are proud to have been instrumental in the debut of Pret A Manger in one of the world's most important and visited cities, with over half a million travelers passing through Termini Station every day," said Nicolas Bigard , CEO of Chef Express. "Thanks to our collaboration with Grandi Stazioni Retail, we continue our legacy at Termini Station, where we have operated with proprietary and licensed formats for nearly 40 years. It was precisely here that the Cremonini Group began its adventure in travel dining, focusing on growth opportunities in the sector and launching successful Italian and international formats. In Italy, we have a major development plan for Pret A Manger, confirming our company as an ideal restaurant platform for developing international brands in Italy, across multiple channels (travel, retail, etc.)."

As in every Pret store, the staff will serve a menu of coffee made from organic beans and dishes freshly prepared every day in the in-house kitchen, using carefully selected high-quality ingredients.

The Roma Termini menu features some of Pret's most popular sandwiches, including the Classic Super Club with chicken breast, smoked pancetta, and fresh tomatoes; a wide selection of baguettes, such as the vegetarian one with cheddar and onion chutney; and the best-selling chicken and pancetta baguette, topped with a delicious Caesar dressing.

The menu also includes wraps, soups, and fresh salads such as the Avocado, Wild Crayfish & Cucumber Bowl and the Smoked Salmon, Egg & Edamame Protein Box, featuring fresh avocado and free-range eggs.

The breakfast and afternoon menu includes freshly baked pastries, warm savory croissants, yogurt and fruit tubs, smoothies, and a wide selection of refreshing beverages. Pret's sweet treats, including cookies, muffins, and bars, are accompanied by a selection of barista-prepared beverages, including lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, and teas, served hot or cold with organic milk and dairy alternatives.

Pret A Manger currently operates in Italy at Milan Malpensa Airport (3 stores), Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport (2 stores), Bologna Airport, Milan Central Station, Bologna Centrale High-Speed Train Station, Rome Termini Station, and the San Martino service area on the A1 motorway near Parma. Future openings are planned at Rome Fiumicino and Venice airports.