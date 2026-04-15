AMORE Do Eat Better: Made in Italy... takes flight

Avolta, a global travel retail and food & beverage company, through Autogrill, is inaugurating AMORE Do Eat Better at Terminal 3 of Rome Fiumicino Airport. This proprietary Autogrill concept combines a bar and snack service for passengers seeking a quick stop with a casual dining offering that includes table service and self-ordering.

Present at the international airports of Dusseldorf and Athens and on the Italian motorways at Montepulciano Est, Badia al Pino Ovest and Po Brennero, after the first airport openings in Italy in Bologna, Brindisi and Verona, AMORE now also lands at the Rome airport, marking a further step in the concept's development strategy in the airport channel.

The new location was designed to meet the diverse needs of passengers throughout the day, combining speed and convenience with a wider range of dining options. Alongside the bar service and sweet and savory snacks, the format includes a casual dining area with table service and self-service digital ordering.

"The new opening of AMORE reflects the continued development of this concept in the airport channel and our expanded presence at Italian airports," comments Luca D'Alba , General Manager Italy F&B at Avolta. "Rome Fiumicino is a key milestone, and this opening allows us to further expand the range of options available to travelers. We also thank ADR, Aeroporti di Roma, with whom we continue to collaborate closely to develop an offering that meets the evolving needs of passengers."

"The opening of Amore is fully integrated with ADR's vision, which identifies the quality of its food offerings as a distinctive element of the airport experience. This format showcases and enhances the tradition of Italian cuisine through a selection of local and national products and flavors, reinterpreted throughout the day, transforming time at the airport into the last, authentic food and wine memory of the trip, especially for tourists," comments Marilena Blasi , Chief Commercial Officer of Aeroporti di Roma.

First launched in 2022 in Montepulciano Est, AMORE Do Eat Better is rooted in Italian food culture, offering a menu designed to combine quality, variety, and accessibility in a contemporary format. The concept offers a wide selection of dishes and an interior design inspired by Northern, Central, and Southern Italy.

The Rome Fiumicino menu includes options tailored to the airport environment, from breakfast to bar snacks to aperitivo options, along with a selection of Italian classics, including carbonara, gricia, and maritozzo.

Another feature of the new opening is self-ordering, which allows customers to browse the menu and place their order directly from their smartphone via QR code. The service aims to reduce wait times and promote a more efficient dining experience.