Spanish company Natra interested in Witor's

The investment holding company 21 Invest, led by Alessandro Benetton, has put its subsidiary Witor's, a Cremona-based company specializing in the production of chocolate products, up for sale.

Rumors of the company's selling had already circulated in February (see EFA News article). The sale process is now reportedly in the final stages, and the buyer—according to Il Sole 24 Ore today—is the Spanish multinational Natra, a producer of chocolate and cocoa derivatives for private labels and large-scale retail.

The Iberian group is controlled by the international fund Capvest.

21 Invest acquired Witor's from the Bonetti family in 2021.