Atlante acquires l'Interform from Gerber-Rauth

Atlante Srl, a strategic partner of leading Italian chains for the selection, import, and distribution of food products from around the world, and also active in exporting the finest Made in Italy specialties abroad, has acquired 100% of L'Interform Srl from Gerber-Rauth. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in Milan in 1968, L'Interform is a broker and trader of agricultural commodities specializing in dairy products, with long-standing relationships with suppliers and customers in Italy, Europe, and North America. Under this agreement, L'Interform will continue to serve its existing customers and suppliers, while benefiting from Atlante's food platform, international sourcing capabilities, and retail expertise.

This transaction reflects Gerber-Rauth's continued strategic evolution as a private investment firm focused on the transition of the dairy ecosystem.

“L’Interform has been an important part of our group and our history in the dairy industry,” said Christian Pichler , President and CEO of Gerber-Rauth. “We are pleased to see the company continue its development under Atlante’s leadership. He brings with him a strong platform in the food sector, deep market knowledge and an entrepreneurial culture that we believe are well-suited to L’Interform’s long-standing relationships with customers, suppliers and partners.”

Natasha Linhart , Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Atlante, added: “L'Interform has built a strong reputation over the decades as a trusted partner in the dairy industry. This transaction represents a natural extension of Atlante's food sourcing, product development, and market access businesses. Our priority has been to ensure continuity for L'Interform's customers and suppliers while supporting the company's future growth through Atlante's expanded capabilities and international perspective.”

Gerber-Rauth is a private investment boutique based in Milan with roots in the northern Italian Alps. The firm invests in the dairy ecosystem and related sectors, focusing on dairy products, new food technologies, specialty ingredients, human nutrition, plant-based innovation, and sustainable business models.