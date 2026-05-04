Investindustrial raises billions for new fund

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Investindustrial announces the first and final close of Investindustrial Lower Mid-Market IV at its cap of €1.5 billion, following a fundraising process that lasted less than four months. The Fund's predecessor, Investindustrial Below Mid-Market III, raised €1.1 billion in 2023. Investindustrial Lower Mid-Market IV saw strong demand, with exceptionally high support from existing investors and sub...