Lindt reports growth in 1HY (thanks to prices)

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Organic sales growth of 4.3% to CHF 2.33 billion, equivalent to over €2.51 billion, driven by double-digit growth in North America and the rest of the world, as well as price increases. Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to CHF 260.2 million, with a margin of 11.2% (first half of 2025: CHF 259.2 million, 11.0%). These are the key figures from the Lindt & Sprüngli Group's half-year report, which states th...