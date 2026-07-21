Anemos and Terre di Puglia create the king of snacks

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Anemos Private Investments, an investment holding company dedicated to private equity activities, founded in early 2024 and equipped with its own and patient capital, part of the Samhita group, the family office of Paolo Basilico (son of the banker Paolo Basilico and brother of Rocco Basilico , entrepreneur and heir of Leonardo Del Vecchio ), announces, together with Nicola Visaggio , entrepreneur...