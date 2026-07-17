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Uber acquires Delivery Hero for $13 billion
Business combination agreement concluded through the SSW Partners vehicle
Food delivery is heating up. Uber Technologies entered into a business combination agreement with Delivery Hero yesterday, expanding the world's largest mobility and delivery platform to a total of 99 countries, with a combined pro forma GMV (Gross Merchandise Value, an e-commerce metric that measures the total monetary value of goods sold on a platform in a given period) of $236 billion in 2025. Under...
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EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency