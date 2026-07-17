Uber acquires Delivery Hero for $13 billion

Economy and finance Matteo Zoppas (Ice) confirms the strength of Made in Italy

Exports, "excellent results in May": Non-EU +4.4% in 5 months, +6.3% year-on-year

"The excellent result in May (+6.3%) brings non-EU exports from 3.9% in the first four months to +4.4% in the first five months, thanks to energy and precious metals. The US declines in May, with a -3.6%:... more