Self-adhesive labels: La Prensa absorbs 100% Scriba

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La Prensa Etichette, an Italian group specializing in label printing and finishing for the mineral water and consumer goods sectors, has announced the acquisition of 100% of Scriba, a leading company with forty years of experience in the self-adhesive label industry. "With the support of Unigrains Italia and BNP Paribas BNL Equity Investments, the transaction represents a strategic step for La Prensa,...