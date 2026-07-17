Adhesive labels: Tikedo goes shopping in Spain

Tikedo, a Southern European label group, based in Santarcangelo di Romagna closed to Rimini, with a turnover of over €100 million, has announced the acquisition of Mesones Artes Gráficas, a Spanish company specializing in the production of adhesive labels, through its subsidiary Etiquetas Adhegrafic. Mesones' directors and shareholders , Juan José, María , and Rafael Mesones , will continue to lead the business alongside Tikedo's management team.

Established for over 40 years and headquartered in Córdoba, Mesones, which generated revenues of over €6 million in 2025, has established itself as a trusted supplier of self-adhesive labels, playing a leading role in markets such as olive oil, food, and the household and personal care industries.

This acquisition represents the fifth transaction in Spain for the Tikedo Group and confirms the company's strong interest in the Spanish market, strengthening its presence in Andalusia. The transaction is part of the Group's broader strategic growth strategy, which aims to integrate complementary businesses while leveraging the entrepreneurial talent of local managers.

"The acquisition of Mesones will bring our Group to €20 million in revenue in the Iberian Peninsula, with comprehensive coverage of the Spanish market through four production plants," said Vito Giurazza , Group CEO of Tikedo. "This will ensure that our customers in the Iberian Peninsula can rely on equipment and machinery at multiple plants, allowing us to better manage peak workloads. Our multinational customers will also be served with Tikedo's high quality standards in Spain, Italy, and Northern Europe. Juan José, María, and Rafael Mesones have created a leading company in their sector, and we are delighted to continue this journey together, sharing our industrial vision and passion."

Juan José, María, and Rafael Mesones , partners and directors of Mesones, stated: “We chose to join the Tikedo Group because we share its solid industrial expertise and strategic approach, which values managers and internal skills. After more than 40 years of history, it was essential for us to guarantee full business continuity and maintain the closeness and personalized service that has always distinguished us towards customers and suppliers. With Tikedo, we have found a partner that shares these values, while also offering us access to technological potential and group synergies that will further strengthen our competitiveness. We will continue to enthusiastically lead Mesones in the new structure and are convinced that this partnership with Tikedo can actively contribute to the Group's growth.”