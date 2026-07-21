Goglio acquires Cristal Embalagens and expands into South America

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Goglio, an international leader in the flexible packaging sector, has acquired, through its Brazilian subsidiary Mega Goglio, 100% of Cristal Embalagens, a company specializing in the production of flexible packaging based in Morro da Fumaça, in the state of Santa Catarina (Brazil). Founded in 1999, Cristal Embalagens, which posted net sales of 345 million Brazilian reais (BRL) in 2025, specializes...