Ferrero believes in France (and invests 60 million)

At the Choose France summit, an event promoting France's economic attractiveness to international investors, Ferrero announced a new €60 million investment in its Villers-Écalles (Normandy) site and in the Nieppe (Hauts-de-France) factory owned by Ferrero affiliate Biscuits Delacre. The new investment in the factory is part of the launch of a new product: Nutella Cookies.

Indeed, with this announcement, Ferrero reaffirmed its "long-term" financial commitment to France: over the past five years, the Ferrero group has invested €210 million in France to strengthen its industrial and logistics capabilities, modernize its sites, and support the growth of its iconic brands.

Present in France for over 60 years, Ferrero continues to develop its industrial and logistics operations with a constant ambition: to sustainably strengthen its production capacity, modernize its infrastructure, and support the growth of its brands in the region.

Since 2021, the group has invested nearly €210 million in France, focusing on modernizing its industrial sites, developing logistics capabilities, and transforming its infrastructure. Through these investments, the group confirms France's strategic role in its European development and reaffirms its ties to the regions where it operates. This investment trajectory also contributes to supporting local employment and industrial development, particularly through projects launched in Nieppe, in the Hauts-de-France region.

This strategy has been implemented, in particular, in several industrial and logistics projects already underway and implemented in the region starting in 2021: the modernization and continuation of industrial and environmental transformation investments at the Villers-Écalles site, the world's largest Nutella production plant (26%), for an investment of €15 million; the development of a new 3 kg Nutella packaging line for professionals, for an investment of €15 million; and, now, a new milestone at the Nieppe plant with the launch of Nutella Cookies and the implementation of a unique production line for the European market, representing an investment of approximately €30 million.

The completion of the construction of the two logistics warehouses in Cléon and Barentin, announced during Choose France 2025, marks a key milestone. Through this investment, Ferrero reaffirms its approach, leveraging concrete and sustainable results to serve industry, local employment, and the attractiveness of local regions. The group thus confirms its commitment to long-term development in France through industrial projects effectively implemented on the ground.

Ferrero currently employs 1,400 people in France and supports 11,300 jobs (indirect and related). The latest development stage in Nieppe with the launch of Nutella Cookies marks the next stage of €30 million in investment through a project that will support the development of the industrial capacity dedicated to this strategic innovation for the Nutella brand, with the installation of a production line unique in Europe.

With this new investment, Ferrero continues to strengthen its industrial footprint in France, developing new production capacities designed to support the Group's growth through innovation.

"France has played a central role in Ferrero's industrial and logistics strategy in Europe for many years," confirmed Mauro de Felip , General Manager of Ferrero France. "The investments announced today reflect our desire to pursue sustainable and concrete development in the region, strengthening our industrial capabilities, supporting the innovation of our brands, as demonstrated by the launch of Nutella Cookies on the French market, and making a lasting contribution to the economic dynamism of the regions in which we operate."