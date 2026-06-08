Campari, third generation ready to take over?

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Is Campari ready to see the third generation at the helm of the company? It seems so, at least according to what was revealed by the Corriere della Sera, which reports that the Italian family behind the world's most famous aperitif is ready for a generational change. More specifically, Luca and Alessandra Garavoglia , the siblings who own Campari, are reportedly working on handing over the reins to...