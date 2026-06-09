Italian table grapes: a breakthrough in South Africa

During the Business Forum currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa, the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry , Francesco Lollobrigida, and his South African counterpart , John Steenhuisen, signed a general memorandum of understanding that, among other measures, establishes the phytosanitary procedures that will allow the export of Italian table grapes to South Africa.

The two ministers welcomed the conclusion of the negotiations that led to the formal acceptance of the work plan for the export of Italian table grapes. This outcome was eagerly awaited by the national fruit and vegetable sector and is considered strategic for strengthening economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

"The agreement reached today represents a decisive step forward for our fruit and vegetable sector," said Minister Francesco Lollobrigida . "The opening of the South African market to Italian table grapes recognizes the excellence and quality of our produce and confirms the effectiveness of our diplomatic and commercial efforts, which are perfectly aligned with the strategic objectives of the Mattei Plan for Africa. This is a long-awaited milestone for the sector, which consolidates its economic alliance with South Africa. Our commitment now continues to quickly finalize the administrative procedures and extend this successful model to other local produce, such as apples, thus maximizing the seasonal complementarity between our countries and ensuring new growth opportunities for our farmers."

The news was announced by Fruitimprese, whose president Marco Salvi stated: "The final approval of the rules for exporting our table grapes to South Africa represents a major success for our country and for our association, which has long been working closely with the Ferrara Fruit and Vegetable Services Center and the National Phytosanitary Service, to whom we extend our thanks."

Bilateral meetings between Italian operators and South African importers, organized by ICE, are scheduled for the next few hours to lay the foundations for a collaboration that Fruitimprese hopes will be "profitable and long-lasting."

"At a time of great international uncertainty, with important markets progressively closing due to ongoing conflicts, being able to export our table grapes to a country like South Africa, accustomed to consuming its produce out of season, could represent an important alternative for Italian companies, in a market that will recognize fair remuneration for our quality products and where our Spanish competitors are already present," concludes the Fruitimprese statement.



