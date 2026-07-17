EU organic, (almost) everything changes

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The European Parliament's Agriculture and Rural Development Committee (Agri) has adopted, with 37 votes in favor, 4 against, and 8 abstentions, its position on the proposed update of EU rules on the production, labeling, certification, and marketing of organic products. The committee also adopted, with 40 votes in favor, 8 against, and 1 abstention, the decision to open negotiations with the Council...