Sanctions against Russia: it's the fish trade's turn

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"We wake up to the same news almost every day now. Another major Russian attack on Ukrainian cities, blindly targeting civilians. We also wake up to reports of drones violating European airspace. Some call this a Russian escalation. I see it differently. It's plain and simple: a failure. Four years after the start of its full-scale invasion, Russia has clearly failed to subdue Ukraine." With this background,...