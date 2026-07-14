POD and IGP: Italy ratifies the Geneva Act

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Italy has ratified the Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement on Appellations of Origin and Geographical Indications. The formalization took place today, July 14, 2026, in Geneva, during the 2026 Assemblies of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), with an event featuring the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry (MASAF), together with Origin Italia, representing a country...